Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Drops By 69.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock remained flat at $$8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,620. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
