Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Drops By 69.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock remained flat at $$8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,620. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

