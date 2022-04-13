Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Decreases By 90.2%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PACXW opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Merger (PACXW)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.