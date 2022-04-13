Short Interest in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Expands By 400.0%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PONO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Pono Capital has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

