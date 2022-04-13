Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 72.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.