Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 74.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.91) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.22) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.