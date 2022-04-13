Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Declines By 75.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos (Get Rating)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.