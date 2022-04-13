Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Decreases By 75.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$882.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,042.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,305.34. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $882.95 and a 1 year high of $1,558.00.

About Schweiter Technologies (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative faÃ§ade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

