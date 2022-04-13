Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 71.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 150,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the Peñasco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

