Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Decreases By 77.8%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF remained flat at $$23.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

