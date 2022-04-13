Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Increases By 338.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
