Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Increases By 338.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.