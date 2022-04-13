Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Decreases By 95.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.