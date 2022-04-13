Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Grows By 470.4%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 470.4% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

