Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 1,290.5%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 1,290.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Terumo has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

