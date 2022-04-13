Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Decreases By 77.6%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCVPF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

