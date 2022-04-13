Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Declines By 97.1%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,530,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USEI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

