Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 73.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ERH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
