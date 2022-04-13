Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 73.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ERH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

