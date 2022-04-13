Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Declines By 75.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WELX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About Winland
