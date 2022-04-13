Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Declines By 75.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WELX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland (Get Rating)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.