Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Drops By 72.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.49% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

