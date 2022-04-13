Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Drops By 72.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DGRE opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.