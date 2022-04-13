Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Drops By 72.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.49% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

