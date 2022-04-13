Shravan Goli Sells 100,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.10.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

