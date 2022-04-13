Sienna Senior Living (SIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

3/24/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Sienna Senior Living is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Sienna Senior Living is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.25 to C$16.50.

Shares of SIA traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

