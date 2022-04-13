Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 360.3% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.1 days.

Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

