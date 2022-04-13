Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 360.3% from the March 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.1 days.
Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.