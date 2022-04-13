Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

