Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.13% from the company’s current price.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

