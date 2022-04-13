Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.53 ($176.66).

ETR:SIX2 traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €122.10 ($132.72). 32,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($185.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €135.86 and a 200 day moving average of €144.62.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

