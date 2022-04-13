Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €187.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €162.53 ($176.66).
ETR SIX2 opened at €122.10 ($132.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($185.11).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
