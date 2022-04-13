Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TSLX stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

