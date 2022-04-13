Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) vs. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Financial Analysis

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 3.29 $2.96 billion $1.36 8.04 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $24.92 billion 1.44 $5.50 billion $0.79 6.82

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 44.27% 13.57% 0.73% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 22.03% 8.63% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 8 4 0 2.33

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 791.59%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 156 branch offices. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 6,083 branches and 29,148 ATMs. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

