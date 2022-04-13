Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 240.0% in March

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

