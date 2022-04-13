Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

0.6% of Skylight Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $21.67 million 1.84 -$10.84 million ($0.25) -4.04 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.62 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Skylight Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

