SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.02). SkyWest reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of SKYW opened at $28.58 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

