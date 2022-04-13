SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SL Green Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.