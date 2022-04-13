SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

SUNS opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.

