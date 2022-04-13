SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CWYUF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

