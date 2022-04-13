Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,693.40 Average PT from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.07).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.79) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.76) to GBX 1,680 ($21.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,211.50 ($15.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,237.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,263.14. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.87).
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
