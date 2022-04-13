Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,693.40 Average PT from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.79) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.76) to GBX 1,680 ($21.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,211.50 ($15.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,237.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,263.14. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.