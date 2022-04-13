Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Raised to €4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.80 on Monday. Snam has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
