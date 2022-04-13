Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Raised to €4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.80 on Monday. Snam has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.