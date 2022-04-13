Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday.
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
