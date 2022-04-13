Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

