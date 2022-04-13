Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

SDXAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 74,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

