Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($271.74) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

