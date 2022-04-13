Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

