Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Major Shareholder Buys $5,339,927.75 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SAH opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

