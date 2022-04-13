Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SONY opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

