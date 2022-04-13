Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
