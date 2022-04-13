South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

