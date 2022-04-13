South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 455.6% in March

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBES opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About South Beach Spirits (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Beach Spirits (SBES)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.