South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 455.6% in March

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

