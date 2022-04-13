Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 1,380.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

