SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.