SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

