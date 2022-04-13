Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,356. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,507 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

