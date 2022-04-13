Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of SR opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spire by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Spire by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 284.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

