Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

SR traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $26,396,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spire by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

