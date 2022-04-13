SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of SMAPU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

